MINNEAPOLIS — Police officers will tell you there are few guarantees in their line of work. Every day is different, with them encountering everything from traffic accidents and neighborhood squabbles to burglaries and medical emergencies.

And then.... there are those wayward ducks.

The Minneapolis Police department posted an awesome video on its Twitter account chronicling the rescue of 8 baby ducklings who unfortunately got separated from their mama and plunged down a storm drain.

Fifth precinct Officers Colleen Ryan and Justin Saint Jean came upon the obviously distressed duck near the intersection 61st Street and Logan Ave S., heard peeping and realized what had happened. Their body cameras rolled as two partners lifted off the iron storm grate, and then Ryan crawled on her belly, reached down and plucked the fuzzy little ducklings out one by on

After making sure every tiny duck had been recovered, the officers replaced the grate, and went on to the next call.

Proof that the motto "To Protect and Serve" means different things, on different days.