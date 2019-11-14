TAMPA, Fla — A desperate plea from a volunteer group made a world difference for two abandoned dogs, Maggie and Ollie. The dogs grew up together for six years and then found themselves homeless and separated after their owner gave them up. Luckily, Rescue Me Tampa’s Facebook post was seen by the right eyes and helped them get adopted by former WWE wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista.

“Maggie and Ollie are adorable together, they sit on each other when they are at home that’s how inseparable they are,” Kimberly Thorpe said. Thorpe fostered the two dogs for two weeks with hopes it would their chances of being adopted together. “Whenever Ollie was away from Maggie he would cry so I can’t imagine how upset he was when they were apart at the shelter,” Thorpe said.

But, with the combined help of Thorpe and the Facebook group, the two dogs found an incredible forever home. Bautista called saying he would like to adopt the dogs-- and better yet, together.

“We were so thrilled the dogs could stay with each other,” Thorpe said.

Bautista, a dog lover himself, posted on social media how ecstatic he was to adopt the pair writing: “I needed them, they needed me.”

“I hope this gives others inspiration to adopt animals that are currently in shelters,” Thorpe said, “I know this story went viral because of who adopted the dogs but there are so many that genuinely need a good home. Every animal deserves a chance, they just need love.”

