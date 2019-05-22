COLORADO, USA — When a couple decided to tie the knot in Rocky Mountain National Park on Monday, they had an unexpected wedding crasher -- a local resident.

After a couple wed Monday, May 20, at Sprague Lake, a moose wandered through and crashed a few photos.

The couple from Illinois, who had come to Colorado to elope, had never seen a moose before. And while the moose didn't crash the vows, she did wander through the Sprague Lake area in time for a few photos.

The couple's wedding photographer, Sarah Goff, said she kept trying to get them to look at each other, but they were terrified and stayed focused on the moose.

“She just kept coming closer and closer,” Goff told the Boulder Daily Camera. “We kept an eye on her, and when there was a break in all the people looking at her she came up onto the trail.”

The couple declined to be interviewed by the Camera about the nuptials.

