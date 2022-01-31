More than 60 dogs rescued from 'inhumane conditions' in Moyock

A post from the county government said the seizure was made on Friday from Bentwood Labradors, a dog breeding business in Moyock, North Carolina.

CURRITUCK, N.C. — The Currituck Animal Shelter has received an outpouring of donations from the community after rescuing more than 60 dogs that had been living in "inhumane" conditions.

A post from the county government said the seizure was made on Friday from Bentwood Labradors, a dog breeding business in Moyock, North Carolina.

The shelter picked up 47 adult dogs and 14 puppies from the site, and found one dog there who had died. Some of the rescued pets had to get emergency veterinary treatment.

The Currituck Animal Shelter said these dogs were "dehydrated, lethargic, emaciated, and overall in poor health." While vet teams are getting them back to normal, they're getting five feedings a day.

Many of the rescued dogs have visible ribcages from being underfed.

The owner of the dogs has been charged for their treatment, but officials haven't shared exactly what those charges are, yet.

In the meantime, donations have been pouring in to take care of these dogs.

"We have received so much dog food that we do not have space to store anymore," wrote a spokesperson for the shelter on Monday.

The Currituck Animal Shelter is still in need of:

laundry detergent

Odoban disinfectant

bleach

kitchen trash bags

55-gallon contractor trash bags

Nylabone toys

pet store gift cards