Norfolk Animal Care Center quarantining dogs, limiting intake after CPV exposure

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is quarantining all of its dogs and limiting intake after it admitted a stray dog that tested positive for Canine Parvovirus (CPV), a spokesperson for the city said.

On Thursday, the Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) took in a stray dog that was found running around the city.

On Sunday, that dog started showing symptoms of CPV.

The spokesperson said the dog was given an antigen test and tested positive for CPV.

The shelter ultimately decided to euthanize the dog following a discussion with the shelter vet, Kyra Kelly.

Because the shelter has an open setup, and the staff knows of the CPV exposure, all dogs at the facility will be tested.

Dogs with tests that show lower immunity will be vaccinated, quarantined, and monitored closely for two weeks.

Dogs indicated by the test to have a higher immunity will be put up for adoption.

The shelter responded to the exposure by adhering to infectious disease standards. The shelter:

Deep cleaned the dog floor area

Vaccinated all dogs

categorized dogs as infected, exposed and unexposed

The shelter is only accepting stray animals and owner surrenders on a case-by-case basis for the 14-day monitoring period.