Send 13News Now pictures of your rescue pup for National Rescue Dog Day!

NORFOLK, Va. — Every year on May 20, National Rescue Dog Day is observed to raise awareness about our furry friends in shelters who deserve a chance at finding a "fur"-ever home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), around 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters nationwide and around 2 million are adopted each year. But in that same period, around 390,000 shelter dogs are euthanized.

If you want to make a difference, sharing a photo of your rescue dog is one way. 13News Now wants you to text us pictures of your rescue dog and tell us what makes your pet so special!

Send them to 757-628-6200 and we may feature them on-air and online.