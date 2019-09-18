DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Editors Note: The video above is from a different sea turtle MRI scan in Norfolk, Virginia.

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island gave its newest member a CT, Computed Tomography, scan on Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, the aquarium said the Kemp's ridley turtle was brought to the STAR Center the day after Hurricane Dorian passed over the Outer Banks. The turtle was seen floating and unable to swim to the bottom of its recovery pool at the aquarium.

The CT scan will be used to better assess the turtle's internal condition and to hopefully discover what is causing the turtle's odd behavior.

The scan was completed at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The scan images will help the veterinary team make decisions about this turtle’s future care needs.

NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island