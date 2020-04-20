x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

animals

N.C. farm rents out miniature donkey to crash video calls

A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina. He's been joining school and corporate video calls during the pandemic.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The Charlotte Observer reports Peace N Peas Farm is will rent the 8-year-old miniature donkey to crash company conference calls. 

Companies can also reserve horses, chickens and ducks as guests, for $50 each. 

The owner of the animals says she has also gotten requests from teachers who want the animals to crash their virtual classrooms. 

RELATED: Have you seen Kevin? Lost peacock makes a name for himself in East Texas neighborhood

RELATED: Cute alert: National Zoo welcomes 4 cheetah cubs

RELATED: Local pet pantry asks for community’s help to restock shelves during COVID-19