N.C. farm rents out miniature donkey to crash video calls

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A miniature donkey named Mambo is getting some online love in North Carolina, where a farm is getting in on the idea of having animals spice up tedious virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reports Peace N Peas Farm is will rent the 8-year-old miniature donkey to crash company conference calls.

Companies can also reserve horses, chickens and ducks as guests, for $50 each.