Norfolk animal adoption center featuring holiday promotion on all cats, dogs

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is offering all of its animals for $50. Additionally, two adult cats can be adopted for the price of one.

The gift-giving season is upon us, and there's one great stocking stuffer idea that could change a life.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center started its "Home for the Holidays" special on all of its animals this Saturday, Nov. 20, and it's expected to end on Jan. 1, 2022.

People will get a chance to adopt a furry friend for only $50. The animal care officials said it's a nice gift for someone who needs a companion.

And if you're considering adopting an adult cat, it may have a buddy that it typically sticks to. If that's the case, the shelter will allow you to adopt both of them for the price of one.

There is also a Pet Tag Machine available where you can buy your pet a customized tag for $8. This could help your pet to get back home if it ever gets lost.