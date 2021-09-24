Adopt any animal from the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center for $20

You can add another member to your family for just $20, and help out the NACC which is at capacity.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is at full capacity with animals. Now, they're asking people to help out by fostering and adopting animals.

For just $20, you can adopt any animal at the shelter all while helping them make space for more animals who need help.

If you already have a pet but they have gone missing, you can reclaim your animal from the shelter for free.

According to a news release, NACC is in contact with other shelters to help alleviate the shortage of space, but many other shelters are in a similar situation.

That's why they are only charging $20 for adoption, and are asking for people to foster animals.

If you choose to foster, all food and medical expenses will be covered by NACC.

To view a list of the animals up for fostering, click here.

The shelter is also asking for volunteers to help take care of all the animals at NACC.