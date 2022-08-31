Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center at capacity, asks for help

Through the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 31, adoptions only cost $35. Usually, they're $75.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is filled with cats and dogs, and its staff is asking the community for help.

The situation has been serious since Aug. 24.

"As of today, Norfolk Animal Care Center is at capacity. What I mean by at capacity is actually beyond capacity. NACC does not normally post about emergent pleas unless we really need it but this is URGENT!" a post on its Facebook page read.

"We need adoptions. Our intake numbers continue to increase and we need kennel space to keep assisting citizens of Norfolk."

They've taken a few measures to entice people to adopt a pet.

On Aug. 28, the shelter took a van full of adoptable cats and dogs to the Sunflower Music Festival at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Two pets were adopted from the event, and people put in applications for a few others.

Even so, there are still a lot of cats and dogs who need loving homes.

Through the end of the day Wednesday, Aug. 31, adoptions only cost $35. Usually, they're $75.

Even if you're not able to take on a new family member, you can help NACC out by choosing to foster dogs and cats, volunteering to help take care of them at the shelter or donating to support their needs.

Check out the fluffy friends looking for fur-ever families here.