Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center lowers prices for holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is lowering its adoption prices for the holiday season.
Between December 19 and January 2, every animal costs $35. The standard fee to bring a dog or cat home is $75, unless they need medical care, which increases the price.
"Can’t you just see yourself curling up under the tree with a cuddly cat? What about staring out the window, side by side with your dog, on high alert for squirrels and delivery services?" the shelter asked.
Adopters have to be 18 years old. The NACC Facebook page shares photos and videos of adoptable pets, and in-person visits can be scheduled on the WaitWhile website.