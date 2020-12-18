Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center lowers prices for holidays

Between December 19 and January 2, every animal costs $35. The standard fee to bring a dog or cat home is $75.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is lowering its adoption prices for the holiday season.

Between December 19 and January 2, every animal costs $35. The standard fee to bring a dog or cat home is $75, unless they need medical care, which increases the price.

"Can’t you just see yourself curling up under the tree with a cuddly cat? What about staring out the window, side by side with your dog, on high alert for squirrels and delivery services?" the shelter asked.