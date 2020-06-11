Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center reopens in-person visit opportunities

To sweeten the deal? The Animal Care and Adoption Center is adopting out adult dogs and cats for $35.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center closed its doors to public visitors in March, with the rest of Norfolk, when the novel coronavirus reached Virginia.

It still let people in to come get their animals who had been picked up by animal control, or adopt animals they had bonded with online - but Friday, the shelter said it would start letting people visit animals in-person again.

Starting on November 9, people will be able to set up an appointment to meet adoptable animals. You can set that up on the WaitWhile app, by emailing nacc@norfolk.gov or by calling 757.441.5505.

Those appointments will be available from noon until 6:30 p.m. (except Thursdays, when the hours are from 2-6:30 p.m.).

To sweeten the deal? The Animal Care and Adoption Center is adopting out adult dogs and cats for $35.

There are new protocols in place to protect visitors and staff from the possible spread of coronavirus.

The shelter will only let 10 visitors in at the same time, there are hand sanitizer stations set up, everyone has to wear a face covering and the floors are well-marked with spots that are six feet apart.

Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson said the team was "excited to welcome visitors to our shelter again."

The Animal Care and Adoption Center is also offering pet licenses in-person again.