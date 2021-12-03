Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center adds field trip program for adoptable dogs

If you're 18, you can sign up to be a Pack Adventure member. After signing a waiver, you can "check out" an adoptable dog for an outing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center is opening up another option for people to help adoptable animals: single day field-trips.

Here's how they work: if you're 18 or older, you can sign up to be a NACC Pack Adventure member, and after signing a waiver, you can "check out" an adoptable dog for an outing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Pay close attention while you're out together - you're going to need to fill out a report card for your pup when you bring him or her back!

A Friday afternoon release from the shelter said this was a perfect way for people to help animals de-stress, while still social distancing from others.

"This program is perfect for people who have busy schedules and are unable to commit to volunteering or fostering, but still want to help shelter animals in need," a spokesperson wrote.

The shelter also said that if you take photos with the dogs while you're out and about, those picturesque backdrops could help your adventure buddy get adopted.

"The outings give dogs a break from the shelter and provide mental and physical stimulation," the spokesperson wrote. "They also provide valuable information to staff about the dog’s behavior, as well as adorable photos in fun settings – the beach or a scenic park, for example – that show potential adopters just how fun and adventurous these dogs can be."

NACC said one dog, named Bruno, recently piloted the Pack Adventure program.

After a fun-filled day of riding in a car and sniffing every inch of a garden center, he was soon adopted.

Not sure where to take your adventure buddy? A walk down any street would be enough fun, but Norfolk's parks and trails are also dog-friendly.

The city of Norfolk also listed some dog-friendly patios from the Downtown area on its website:

If you want to participate in the Pack Adventure field trip program, call 757.441.5505 or email FosterNACC@norfolk.gov.