Norfolk animal shelter is over capacity; waives adoption fees and asks for foster help

They're calling the opportunity Red, White and Woof. This special adoption opportunity includes spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchipping.
NORFOLK, Va. — If you've been thinking about adopting a furry canine friend, there's no better time than now. 

Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center’s (NACC) dog kennels are at critical capacity, so they're waiving all adoption fees for dogs through July 9 to encourage adoptions.

You can view adoptable animals online at www.norfolk.gov/nacc or stop by and meet your new best friend in person.

Norfolk Animal Care Center is located at 5585 Sabre Road and adoption hours are:

  • Tuesdays & Wednesdays:  2 - 6:30 p.m.
  • Fridays:  2 - 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays & Sundays:  Noon - 4:30 p.m.

Maybe you're not in a position to adopt, but still want to help. You can do so by volunteering to foster a medium or large dog. Fostering is free and all supplies are provided.

