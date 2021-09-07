Norfolk animal care offers new tool to make adopting easier

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center says it will be using Trello, to make the animal adopting process smoother.

If you're looking to adopt a new pup in Norfolk, there's an online tool that can help guide you through the process.

The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center say it will start using Trello to build a better online presence. It's an online visual collaboration board that will give people details for the available dogs to adopt.

According to NACC, the board will also allow access to information for animal care and foster parent resources.

This will also give shelter animals a better chance at finding the best-fitting home. Several of those animals could be recovering from illnesses or injuries.

One of the dogs, 9-year-old pit bull Eddie, has been at the shelter for almost a full year. Staff members said he's smart, active and still in need of a home.

NACC said it has plans to make Trello available for foster cats this fall.