Dog kills raccoon in Norfolk, Health Department says raccoon had rabies

The Norfolk Health Department is asking anyone who might have had contact with a raccoon in the Colonial Place neighborhood to call them, after one there tested positive for rabies.

A spokesperson for the health department said a dog killed a raccoon on Georgia Avenue on Nov. 27 -- the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Health officials tested the dead raccoon and found that it did have rabies.

The dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccines.

If you think you might have come into contact with this raccoon, call the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757.683.2712.

You can also cut back on your risks by making sure your pets are vaccinated, keeping pets within your yard, keeping pet food out of your yard and avoiding wild animals.

You should always report a bite or scratch from a wild animal.