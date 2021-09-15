Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center, police team up for #ClearTheShetlers

Our favorite promotion so far has been a video of a Norfolk police officer chasing around a chicken to the tune of MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This."

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center is working to #ClearTheShelters through Sept. 19, and city employees are getting creative to bring awareness to the event.

Our favorite bit so far has been this Norfolk police officer who was chasing around a chicken to the tune of MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This."

Spoiler alert: he does eventually catch the chicken.

If you're looking for a new companion, adoption fees at the shelter are $35 through Sunday.

They have cats, dogs and other small animals.

You can call the shelter at 757-441-5505 or visit its website to take advantage of virtual adoption services, or come visit the animals in person at 5585 Sabre Rd.