Fun in the sun: Norfolk SPCA to host 'Salty Dog Beach Walk' event

Calling all animal lovers: the Norfolk SPCA has a fun event planned for you.

The "Salty Dog Beach Walk" will be held on September 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at COVA Brewing Company.

That's in the East Ocean View area.

The event was started in 2019, but this will be the second year due to the pandemic.

The day will be full of crafts, shopping, live music, food trucks, drink specials and adoptable animals from the Norfolk SPCA.

But the highlight of the event will be the beach walk itself, which starts at 11:30 a.m.

It'll be a relaxing one-mile stroll where you can bring your furry friend along. If you're planning to take part in that, make sure you keep your dog safe and hydrated.

You can still register for the walk by clicking here. The walk is free for participants who are 12 and under.