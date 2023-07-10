Norfolk SPCA to present Cocktails With A Cause at Town Point Club

The event is free and open to the public and open to the public. A portion of each special cocktail sold will go to the NSPCA.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk SPCA Adoption Center & Veterinary Clinics is partnering with the Town Point Club to raise money for their cause with specialty drinks and free food.

Established in 1892, the Norfolk SPCA is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the country. They work to get animals the medical help they need and work to place them with loving forever homes.

The Cocktails with a Cause event will be on July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Point Club.

The event is free and open to the public. They will have a cash bar with a specialty cocktail available for purchase. A portion of each special cocktail sold will go to the NSPCA.

There will also be free hors d'oeuvres and live jazz music by Stan Howard.