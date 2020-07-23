x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

animals

North Carolina woman attacked by rabid fox while on her bed

A Greensboro woman said the animal jumped on her bed, bit her finger and grabbed her ankle by its mouth.
Credit: edevansuk, Thinkstock

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina woman says she was attacked on her bed by a rabid fox who entered her home through a dog door. 

Julie Loflin told WGHP-TV the fox came into her bedroom in Greensboro Sunday night. She says the animal then jumped on her bed, bit her finger and grabbed her ankle by its mouth. 

Loflin says she grabbed the animal by its neck for more than 12 minutes as she waited for police to arrive. 

The news outlet reports authorities pulled the fox away from her after they got to the house. 

She has injuries on her ankle and finger and has been given a rabies vaccine. 

RELATED: Dog euthanized after attack on beach, owner of attacking dog charged

RELATED: Baby raccoon found in Newport News tested positive for rabies, euthanized

RELATED: Rabid kitten found in Norfolk