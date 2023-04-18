Over 450 animals were surrendered to the Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center in March. Here's how you can help.

If you've been thinking about finding a 'furever' friend, now would be a great time to stop by. You can also donate, volunteer and foster!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Animal Care & Adoption Center is critically full, and they are asking for help from the community.

On Monday, they shared a Facebook post with staggering numbers about the animals that have come and gone through their facility recently.

Some good news is that in March, 93 dogs were adopted, 48 cats were adopted, and 19 small animals were adopted.

However, the numbers quickly become alarming as the post continues.

"Last month, over 450 animals were surrendered at our shelter," they wrote.

In fact, the exact number was 454.

"We currently have 100+ dogs and are in desperate need of adopters and fosters!"

According to research, around 3.9 million dogs are abandoned or given up to shelters each year.

The Best Friends Animal organization reports that 14.1% of dogs are surrendered annually due to housing issues, while more cats are surrendered due to the owner having too many animals than any other reason, coming in at 22.6%.