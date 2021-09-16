'Party for the Animals' | Virginia Beach SPCA honors homeless animal adoptions

If you're a party animal, you're definitely invited.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from March 28, 2020.

'Raise the *ruff* !' That's what the animal lovers are going to be singing this Sunday, at a celebration being held in Virginia Beach for their furry friends.

The Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is holding its first-ever annual 'Party for the Animals' Sunday, Sept. 19. It's to honor the adoptions of homeless animals throughout the past year.

A spokesperson for the SPCA said it's also the first time that they have been able to have an in-person event in the community after being put on pause for 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be about 200 animal enthusiasts at the celebration, with plenty of food and drinks available to enjoy.

Additionally, live music will be performed by Jesse Chong along with family-friendly games and activities on-site for people of all ages.

SPCA said the money raised from this celebration will go towards helping its foster animals find safe and loving homes.

For more information about the Party for The Animals, visit the VBSPCA website.