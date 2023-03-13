This Virginia Beach no-kill shelter takes the animals no one else will and nurses them back to health. Here's how you can help.

Throughout the year, the Hope for Life Rescue team transforms the lives of dogs and cats in tough situations. Join us for a virtual telethon on March 22!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach is a small animal care facility with a big mission.

13News Now is teaming up with Priority Automotive and asking you to "Paws for Charity” again with us this year!

Transforming the lives of dogs, cats

Throughout the year, the Hope Center transforms the lives of dogs and cats in tough situations. Tough situations like what one dog, named Ava, has been through.

Ava was surrendered to the Hope Center after being hit by a car, resulting in serious injuries like a broken leg, dislocated hip and degloving her front paws. Volunteers say she can't walk on her front legs and needs to visit a veterinarian every two to three days.

The Hope Center stepped in to help Ava recover from her injuries.

“When we take an animal, we do whatever is necessary until they come back to health,” Assistant Director Martha Wilkins said.

Furry faces cover every corner of the Hope Center and many of the animals have a past Hope for Life Rescue employees are working to change.

“Most of the time, every animal we take in has to see the vet right away,” Wilkins said. “Because we take in such difficult cases, a lot of neglected and abused animals.”

'We don't euthanize'

Wilkins said the rescue works to protect the life of animals.

“We don’t euthanize for space or anything like that,” Wilkins said. “That is why it is important too for finances, adoptions, because the more we can get adopted, the more we can take in.”

The Hope Center has dedicated volunteers like Suzie Shipley who help staff spread extra love around the facility.

“Different volunteers do different things,” Shipley said. “Some take the dogs home overnight, some are fosters. Everyone does what they can, we do dishes, we do anything.”

The rescue has a unique setup; staff put animals in tempered glass rooms instead of cages.

“We tend to find that once they get to us and they are in a more home setting they are less stressed, more comfortable and more likely to be adopted,” Wilkins said.

Donations

Every dollar or donation goes to keeping the doors open.

“A lot of shelters around the country right now are struggling, so being able to help them with the blessings that we have and having the wonderful supporters that we have, it does give us hope that now this animal is in good hands,” Wilkins said.

And the help gives an animal a new future to look forward to.

“I love to see the animals adopted,” Shipley said. “A lot of sadness, but a lot of happiness, more happiness than sadness.”

How you can 'Paws for Charity'

Paws for Charity Day is coming up on March 22, but people don’t need to wait to help Hope for Life Rescue. If you’re able to donate you can visit the shelter during operating hours or donate online.

Over 18,000 of Virginia’s dogs and cats were euthanized in 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

But Hope for Life Rescue in Virginia Beach is trying to combat that statistic. The non-profit is a no-kill animal shelter with a 98% save rate for the animals taken in.

The organization is committed to the rescue and placement of abandoned, abused, and neglected animals, many times coming from high-kill facilities. The shelter is also cage-free, which means animals have spaces to roam free within the facility.

Last year, the shelter rescued 1,268 animals from across Hampton Roads and beyond, and their vet bills totaled over $350,000.

13News Now and Priority Automotive are partnering this month to “Paws for Charity” and raise donations for Hope for Life Rescue. Our goal is to raise $20,000 between March 13 and 22 – here’s where you can donate!

Other ways to help Hope for Life: you can volunteer at the shelter, or by fostering animals or helping transport animals; you can adopt a pet; and you can buy items off their Chewy wish list.