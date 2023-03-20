How 'Paws for Charity' helps abused, neglected animals in Hampton Roads

13News Now and Priority Automotive are partnering to “Paws for Charity” and raise $20,000 for Hope for Life Rescue, which saves neglected animals in Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Have a heart for animals, but can't adopt any more pets? Consider supporting our Paws for Charity fundraiser now through March 22!

The event raises funds for a special nonprofit animal shelter in Virginia Beach called Hope for Life Rescue. Here's why.

Over 18,000 of Virginia’s dogs and cats were euthanized in 2022, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. But Hope for Life is trying to combat that statistic.

The no-kill animal shelter rescues abandoned, abused, and neglected animals, many times coming from high-kill facilities, and nurses them back to health. And they've maintained a 98% save rate for the animals they takes in.

The shelter is also cage-free, which means animals have spaces to roam free within the facility.

Last year alone, Hope for Life rescued 1,268 animals from across Hampton Roads and beyond, and their vet bills totaled over $350,000.

A group of dedicated volunteers and donations from the community are what keep the doors open.

That's why 13News Now and Priority Automotive are partnering this month to “Paws for Charity” and raise donations for Hope for Life Rescue. Our goal is to raise $20,000 between March 13 and 22 – here’s where you can donate online!