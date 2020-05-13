Peninsula animal shelter gears up for 'kitten season' during pandemic

Springtime signals the start of 'kitten season,' when many litters of kittens are born and shelters are flooded with felines.

HAMPTON, Va. — 'Kitten season' is here amid the coronavirus and a new feline friend may provide much-needed companionship during this time of self-isolation.

"Kitten season happens every year, usually between March [or] April to about September time frame. And it's when the moms who are [not spayed] that are outside, generally not owned by people, start having babies," said Larissa Steblen, a volunteer with The Cat Corner, Inc.

The nonprofit, no-kill shelter in Hampton is closed to the public during its busiest time of the year, but adoptions are still available by appointment.

"A lot of people around this time, now that they've been staying home, want an extra friend or two," said Steblen. "So, we wanted to be able to provide what we could just to our community to be able to get these cats homes."

On the fence about welcoming home a new furry friend during the pandemic? The shelter has live 'kitty cams' on its website to bring adoptable cats right into your living room.

"Having the kitten cams is not only an opportunity for us to just provide some enjoyment to people, it also gives them a chance to see the cats in an environment that they're comfortable in," said Steblen.

You can view the 'kitty cams' here: http://www.thecatcornerinc.com/kitty-cam.html.

The Cat Corner, Inc. relies solely on community support. The nonprofit is in need of financial help, supplies, fosters, and volunteers amid the crisis.

"You can get involved a lot, you can get involved just once," said Steblen. "And we have a lot of different ways for you to help us."