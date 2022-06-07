Peninsula Health District looks for dog that bit person in Williamsburg

The district described the dog as being large, and black and white. The biting happened on June 29 near 400 Newman Road, down the road from York River State Park.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The Peninsula Health District said it is looking for a dog that bit a person in Williamsburg on June 29. If the dog isn't found, the person may have to be treated to prevent rabies.

The district described the dog as being large, and black and white. The biting happened near 4000 Newman Road, which is where the Williamsburg / Busch Gardens Area KOA campground is.

Once the dog is found, it won't be taken away from its owner but will be confined at its home for 10 days, the district said.

Anyone who has seen the dog is asked to reach out to the district's Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. During after hours, people are asked to call York County Animal Control at 757-890-3601.

The district encourages people to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure family pets are vaccinated and protected against rabies.

Virginia's state law requires dogs and cats to be vaccinated between three and four months old and later to stay protected against rabies.