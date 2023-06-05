Peninsula Health District looking for dog who bit a person in Newport News

If the dog isn't found, the person who was bit may have to undergo post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Officials with the Peninsula Health District are looking for a dog who bit a person in Newport News last Thursday.

The dog is described as a gray and brown mix breed that looks similar to a Scottish Terrier (also known as a "Scottie"). It weighs around 50 pounds and has a black collar and blue tag.

The dog ran off after biting the person in the 300 block of Hidenwood Drive, which is off Warwick Boulevard near Christopher Newport University.

If the dog isn't found, the person may have to undergo post-exposure treatment to prevent rabies. Once it is found, the dog will be placed in in-home confinement for 10 days, but it won't be taken away from its owner.

Anyone who has seen a dog that fits the health officials' description is asked to call the Newport News Environmental Health office at 757-594-7340 or Newport News Animal Services' after-hours number at 757-595-7387.

Health officials also reminded people to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance and make sure family pets are vaccinated and protected against the rabies virus.