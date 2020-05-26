Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter reopens, offers 'social distancing sidekicks'

Through June 1, the shelter is offering 50 percent off adoption costs for adult cats and large adult dogs.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Tuesday, the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) reopened with an invitation for Hampton Roads locals: "adopt a social distancing sidekick!"

Through June 1, the shelter is offering 50 percent off adoption costs for adult cats and large adult dogs.

To help keep people safe while the new coronavirus is still spreading, things aren't all the way back to normal.

PRAS is asking that only people who are ready to adopt pets come to the building, limiting shelter guests to 10 people at once, and asking everyone to wear face masks while visiting.

On its website, shelter staff said that they anticipate longer wait times will come with their extra precautions, and asked potential adopters to be patient.