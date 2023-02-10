Barktoberfest raising funds for Peninsula SPCA with costume contests, food trucks and beer garden

The festival this year is taking place at Mill Point Park on Downtown Hampton's waterfront. The fest is also celebrating the Peninsula SPCA's 85th anniversary.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Peninsula SPCA's Barktoberfest is returning to Downtown Hampton for its 17th year on October 7, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The festival is a celebration of fall fun and an opportunity for people to raise funds for the SPCA's essential animal shelters. This year's Barktoberfest is also celebrating the Peninsula SPCA's 85th anniversary of "helping pets and people in the community".

There will be live music by the Dog Street Boys, The Bow Wow Beer Garden, food trucks, over 50 vendors, and costume contests for pets and people with cash prizes. The costume contests start at 2:30 p.m.

Barktoberfest will also feature a talent contest, bobbing for tennis balls, a dog cake walk, and pets available for adoption.