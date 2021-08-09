Pets can experience trauma, urinary tract, pain, cancers, etc. to name a few. September is pain awareness month for pets and people.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pets can't talk to us, as much as we think they can.

So when something happens to fido, or your feline friends, you turn to the vet!

September is pain awareness month for pets and people.

Doctor Kelley Gebhardt answers your questions about signs and symptoms to look out for with your furry friends.

Pain comes in many forms including: trauma, gastrointestinal pain, urinary tract pain, surgical pain, arthritis, and cancer or other chronic disease related pain, to name a few.

Signs of acute pain can be obvious, including:

suddenly limping or not walking on a leg

yelping

trying to bite

your pet not allowing you to touch or hold them

not wanting to or being unwilling to jump onto furniture or go up/down stairs

Signs of chronic pain can be very subtle, including:

not being as active

moving slowly

slow to get up/down

licking excessively at one area

shivering/shaking

decreased appetite

change in attitude or behavior, being more clingy or reclusive

Remember: age is not a disease, but pain is

Steps to identifying pain:

Physical exam

Initial imaging: Radiographs (x-rays) and/or ultrasound

Blood work

Urinalysis

Options for treating pain: