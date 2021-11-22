Suffolk Fire & Rescue save pet tortoise from tree

Rocky the tortoise was removed safely from the hollowed-out base of a tree.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A few Suffolk firefighters had a bit of a different day on Monday after they were called to Linden Avenue for an animal in a tree.

It wasn't a cat, though, like you may have thought. It was a tortoise. Rocky the tortoise, to be specific.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue said they responded to the 100 block of Linden Avenue after Rocky was found in the hollowed-out base of the tree.

One firefighter then got on the ground and crawled into the hole. He got ahold of Rocky and was able to remove him from the tree and get him into warmer surroundings.

After the rescue, Suffolk Fire & Rescue shared photos on its Twitter and told those who responded that they did a great job.

Check out how cute these photos are!