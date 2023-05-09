Want to adopt a dog? Check out PETA's Poochella event in Norfolk

There will be dozens of adoptable dogs from local shelters ready to meet their new families.

NORFOLK, Va. — PETA is joining together with several animal shelters in Hampton Roads for the annual Poochella dog adoption event in Norfolk this weekend.

The event will take place at the Bea Arthur Dog Park, right next to PETA's headquarters, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be dozens of adoptable dogs from local shelters ready to meet their new families.

People will also be able to get dog care and training tips from experts at the local shelters. Hangry's food truck will be at the event with Mexican-inspired vegan food.

Alongside PETA, the participating shelters are Bay Beagle Rescue, Chesapeake Animal Services Unit, Chesapeake Humane Society, Norfolk Animal Care Center, Norfolk SPCA, Portsmouth Humane Society, Virginia Beach Animal Control and Virginia Beach SPCA.