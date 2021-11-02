A police chief and a dog | Norfolk's Chief Larry Boone fosters animal care center dog

The Norfolk Animal Care Center shared an adorable photo of Police Chief Larry Boone and his foster dog Choas.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local animals shelters are always looking for people to adopt and foster their animals, especially since the start of the pandemic.

Now, Norfolk's very own top cop is getting involved!

The Norfolk Animal Care Center shared a photo to its Facebook page Tuesday of Police Chief Larry Boone and his foster dog Choas.

Following the post, people took to the comments praising Boone, one saying Boone is doing an awesome job at leading by example.

If you want to be like the chief and foster an animal, the center is looking for you!