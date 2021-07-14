Police say dog dies after falling from apartment balcony in Norfolk

Norfolk Humane Officers responded to an animal protection call Monday evening at the Hague Towers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia Beach man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a dog fell from an apartment building Monday evening.

The Norfolk Police Department said the city's human officers responded to an animal protection call on July 12, just after 5 p.m. in the 300 block of West Brambleton Avenue. That's at the Hague Towers apartments.

When officers got to the scene, they found a dog who had died after falling from a balcony.

Police said 44-year-old Gaganpreet Singh was issued a criminal summons for animal cruelty.