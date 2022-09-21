Portsmouth Humane Society brings back Cause for Paws 5K fundraiser

It's not your typical race. You're encouraged to bring your (leash-friendly) pup to run beside you, or recruit a humane society dog to accompany you!

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An annual Portsmouth Humane Society benefit is back in town -- the Cause for Paws 5K/1 mile run.

It's not your typical running event. You're encouraged to bring your (leash-friendly) pup to run beside you, or recruit a humane society dog to accompany you in the race! You just need to pick them up from the shelter, and drop them back off after the run.

Of course, you're also welcome to walk the 5K or one mile.

If you're not much of a running enthusiast, you can still come enjoy the celebration. There are vendors, adoptable pets, an animal costume contest and a "radar run" to check your dog's speed.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sept. 24 at 16 Crawford Circle, and wraps up at 2 p.m.

The proceeds raised at the fun run provide food, shelter and veterinary care to animals in need.