Portsmouth Humane Society continues Community Cat Program with grant

Their Community Cat Program, which is funded by a $10,000 grant from Petco Love, took in 631 cats in 2021.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 15, 2021, about full capacity at local animal shelters.

The Portsmouth Humane Society has a program that hopes to address free-roaming cat problems in the city.

Their Community Cat Program, which is funded by a $10,000 grant from Petco Love, took in 631 cats in 2021.

According to a statement, only 21 of those cats were reclaimed by their owners.

“Not all cats you see outside are homeless or lost, and studies show that cats are likely to find their way safely home if we don’t get involved,” said Executive Director Alison Fechino. “If you see a cat that is clearly sick or injured; however, that pet needs help.”

The program was established to provide care for free-roaming cats, which continue to have populations across Hampton Roads. However, if you find a free roaming cat that needs help outside of Portsmouth, the program recommends you call your area's humane society.

“Our program aims to prevent the unnecessary euthanasia of cats found outdoors by reducing shelter intake, reuniting lost pets with their families in the field, and securing barn placement for sheltered, unsocial cats.," Fechino said.