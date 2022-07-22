Happy tails: Portsmouth Humane Society to host foster speed dating event

Three potential fosters will be matched with you to meet based on factors like your lifestyle and the amount of space you offer.

You've heard about speed dating and all of the wild stories that come with it from humans, but did you know there's an upcoming animal companion option in Hampton Roads?

The Portsmouth Humane Society is hosting an emergency foster pick-up event in a fun and exciting way. They need temporary or permanent homes for 30 dogs, 10 cats and several litters of kittens, according to a Facebook post.

It's no secret that most shelters are at full capacity, and adopters and even foster families are needed now more than ever.

On July 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can take part in Foster Speed Dating!

If you're interested in participating, you can fill out a "dating profile" here, and three potential fosters will be matched with you to meet based on factors like your lifestyle and the amount of space you offer.

Once you've put your information in, a staff member of the shelter will contact you and will schedule a specific time for you to come in and meet furry friends.

If you find one you love, you can make a difference and bring them home. If you really fall in love with them, you can even adopt them.