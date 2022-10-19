Portsmouth Humane Society waives adoption fees, offers 2-week fostering option

They're getting the word out about adoption and fostering opportunities that could get a pet out of the crowded shelter, and unite you with a new best friend.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society was completely out of open kennels this Tuesday.

Now, they're getting the word out about adoption and fostering opportunities that could get a pet out of the crowded shelter, and unite you with a new best friend.

"If you're thinking about adopting, now's the time to make a difference in the life of a homeless pet!" the shelter posted on Facebook.

PHS is partnering with Subaru this month for an adoption promotion called "Test Drive a New Pet."

It's a commitment-free two-week fostering opportunity. In that two weeks, you can learn more about the animal, and see if they're a good fit with your family and lifestyle.