Portsmouth Humane Society waives adoption fees, offers 2-week fostering option

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society was completely out of open kennels this Tuesday.
Now, they're getting the word out about adoption and fostering opportunities that could get a pet out of the crowded shelter, and unite you with a new best friend.
"If you're thinking about adopting, now's the time to make a difference in the life of a homeless pet!" the shelter posted on Facebook.
PHS is partnering with Subaru this month for an adoption promotion called "Test Drive a New Pet."
It's a commitment-free two-week fostering opportunity. In that two weeks, you can learn more about the animal, and see if they're a good fit with your family and lifestyle.
Through Saturday, Oct. 22, all adoption fees are waived, and the shelter will be open for adoptions every day between noon at 5 p.m., too.