Pregnant male seahorse found in Virginia Beach oyster gardening cage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A large seahorse was found on the Lynnhaven River in Virginia Beach, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) said.

They found him this week in an oyster gardening cage growing off the dock of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center.

The CBF said that the seahorse appears to be a pregnant male; seahorses are unusual in that the males carry dozens of their young in a pouch for several weeks before the babies emerge.

This seahorse was released by CBF safely into the water after a few quick photos.

CBF is recruiting volunteer oyster gardeners this summer to raise oysters at home for restoration work.