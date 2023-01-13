x
Animals

'Pups and Pints' dog-friendly taphouse coming to Virginia Beach

There are going to be two acres for dogs to run, local brews, craft cocktails and a splash pad, for starters.
Credit: Pups and Pints Facebook
Rendering of Pups and Pints taphouse Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A construction site going up on London Bridge Road is getting animal lovers excited.

Pups and Pints hopes to open in the spring, and will be an indoor-outdoor restaurant, taphouse and dog park.

There are going to be two acres for dogs to run, local brews, craft cocktails and a splash pad, for starters. 

The dog parks are even arranged so the business can put small dogs in one section and large dogs in another.

The goal is to have a place where you can bring your pup on an outing, and everyone has a good time. It can be a bonding experience for pet owners.

But on Facebook, the business has also said they look forward to doing events with local, adoptable shelter dogs.

For now, the building is standing, the dog park fences are up and the splash pad is coming along.

You can get updates about the Pups and Pints construction progress on Instagram or read more about its goals on its website.

