Watch: Animal Control wrangles python in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control was called to a slithering situation Thursday afternoon.
Roy Widgeon said he was fishing on land near Landstown Middle School when he saw a python.
That's when Virginia Beach Animal Control Officer Eve Roberson showed up and wrangled the snake after only a minute or two.
Both Widgeon and Virginia Beach City Government shared the video on Facebook, and it is leaving some people hysssssssterical.
Virginia Beach said if you ever encounter a snake, or any other animal for that matter, you can contact animal control at 757-385-5000.