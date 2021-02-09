Watch: Animal Control wrangles python in Virginia Beach

The Python was caught near Landstown Middle School Thursday afternoon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control was called to a slithering situation Thursday afternoon.

Roy Widgeon said he was fishing on land near Landstown Middle School when he saw a python.

That's when Virginia Beach Animal Control Officer Eve Roberson showed up and wrangled the snake after only a minute or two.

Both Widgeon and Virginia Beach City Government shared the video on Facebook, and it is leaving some people hysssssssterical.