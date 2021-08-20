Rabid fox found in James City County

Health officials say the fox is deceased and that residents living on Sycamore Landing Road, in particular, should be on alert.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Peninsula Health District officials are asking if any people who live in the Mt. Folly area of James City County might have had any recent encounters with wild animals after a fox tested positive for rabies there.

Health officials say the fox is deceased and that residents living on Sycamore Landing Road, in particular, should take note.

If you had any exposure to this animal in the days leading up to August 19, you're asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District - Williamsburg Environmental Health Office at (757) 603-4277.

It's important to let a doctor know if you've been bitten, scratched, or somehow touched a wild animal's saliva, since rabies is a fatal disease if not treated in time.

People also could be in trouble if their pets have been in contact with the rabid animal.