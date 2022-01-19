Rabid fox attacks two dogs in Harbour View section of Suffolk

The Suffolk Health Department said two dogs got into a fight with a rabid fox. They are now in 45-day confinement as a safety measure.

Suffolk health officials are warning the public of a rabid fox that recently attacked two dogs.

The health department said they were notified on Wednesday, Jan. 19 that the fox tested positive for the rabies virus. It fought two dogs in the South Village Harbour View area.

Officials said thankfully, the dogs were vaccinated against rabies, but they will still be under a 45-day confinement period as a precautionary measure.

According to health experts, humans can be infected with rabies through an animal bite -- the disease can be transferred through the infected animal's saliva.

Dr. Nancy Welch, acting health director for the Western Tidewater Health District, encourages residents to contact Suffolk Animal Control at 757-514-7855 if their pet has come in contact with an infected animal.