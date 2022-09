According to the Peninsula Health District, the raccoon was found in the area of Gwynn Circle and Linbrook Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A raccoon tested positive for rabies in Newport News Friday.

"We remind the community that rabies is almost 100% fatal to any mammal if contracted," the health department said in a statement.