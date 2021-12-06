Raccoon found in Meadowbrook section of Norfolk tests positive for rabies

The raccoon was picked up along West Little Creek Road near Major Avenue on Dec. 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Nov. 16, 2021.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said a raccoon found in the Meadowbrook section of Norfolk tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was picked up along West Little Creek Road near Major Avenue on Dec. 1, then sent to a lab in Richmond for testing.

According to a VDH spokesperson, dogs were found playing with the raccoon. They were up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.

VDH wants to remind people that rabies is a fatal disease, but can be prevented if treatment starts early and is completed as recommended by a medical provider.

They offered some recommendations to avoid getting rabies: