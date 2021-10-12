Raccoon found in Woodards Mill neighborhood of Chesapeake positive for rabies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said a raccoon recently found in the Woodards Mill neighborhood of Chesapeake has tested positive for rabies.
According to the department, the raccoon was located on Oct. 4 in someone's backyard.
According to VDH, rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.
Officials said rabies is rare in currently vaccinated animals and highly preventable in people. They offered some recommendations to avoid getting rabies:
- If your pet and/or livestock has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.
- Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment.
- Do not approach wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, or skunks.
- Bring stray domestic animals, especially if they appear ill or injured, to the attention of local animal control authorities. If you think a stray animal needs help, contact your local animal control office for guidance.
- Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date.
- Confine your pets and livestock to your property.
- Securely seal garbage containers with lids.
VDH also wants to remind people that Virginia state law requires all dogs and cats older than four months to be vaccinated against rabies.