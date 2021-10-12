Raccoon found in Woodards Mill neighborhood of Chesapeake positive for rabies

The raccoon was located on Oct. 4 in someone's backyard.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from July 2021.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said a raccoon recently found in the Woodards Mill neighborhood of Chesapeake has tested positive for rabies.

According to the department, the raccoon was located on Oct. 4 in someone's backyard.

According to VDH, rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. It can be transmitted through a bite or getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound, eye, nose, or mouth.

Officials said rabies is rare in currently vaccinated animals and highly preventable in people. They offered some recommendations to avoid getting rabies:

If your pet and/or livestock has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, check for injuries and contact the Chesapeake Animal Control at (757) 382-8080.

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite to ensure appropriate and timely evaluation and treatment.

Do not approach wild animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, or skunks.

Bring stray domestic animals, especially if they appear ill or injured, to the attention of local animal control authorities. If you think a stray animal needs help, contact your local animal control office for guidance.

Have your veterinarian vaccinate your dogs, cats, ferrets, and selected livestock. Keep the vaccinations up-to-date.

Confine your pets and livestock to your property.

Securely seal garbage containers with lids.