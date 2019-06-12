NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Health District said a raccoon in Newport News tested positive for rabies.

The raccoon was found in the 400 block of Harpersville Road where someone's pet dog came in contact with it on private property.

Anyone with information about any exposure to the raccoon whether it's a bite, scratch or contact by saliva in an open wound, eyes, nose or mouth should call the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health Department at 757-594-7340.

Exposure also includes direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

If you're trying to call after normal business hours, call Newport News or Poquoson Animal Control at 757-595-7387.

Rabies can be fatal, but it is preventable. It's a disease carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The local Environmental Health Services office will be reaching out to immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner's association in the area where the raccoon was found.

Important rabies prevention tips are:

Vaccinate your pets.

Report all exposures to animals, typically bites or scratches, to your doctor and local health department.

Enjoy wildlife from a distance, don't feed wild animals like raccoons, skunks or foxes or encourage them to visit your property with food.

Do not feed any family pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or handle any wild or feral animals that look sick or injured.

If you do see an animal that looks sick or injured, just call your local animal control. In Newport News, that number is 757-595-7387.

