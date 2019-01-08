PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Public health officials are alerting residents of two raccoons that have tested positive for the rabies virus, one in Portsmouth and the other in Norfolk.
On July 26, a raccoon was recovered along the 1700 block of Gowrie Avenue in the Lafayette-Winona section of Norfolk. Testing came back positive for rabies.
Then on July 30, Portsmouth Animal Control was called to a home in the 400 block of Broad Street for a raccoon that was found dead in the yard. A day later, test results also came back positive.
Two dogs that might have been exposed to this raccoon are being properly managed by Portsmouth Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department.
The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.
Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should:
- Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.
- Keep pets confined to home and yard.
- Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.
- Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.
- Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.
- In Portsmouth, report any stray animals to the Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control at 393-8430 and avoid contact with this animal. If contact occurs between any wild animal and you or your pet, contact the Portsmouth Department of Public Health at 393-8585 ext. 8585.
- In Norfolk, report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.