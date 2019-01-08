PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Public health officials are alerting residents of two raccoons that have tested positive for the rabies virus, one in Portsmouth and the other in Norfolk.

On July 26, a raccoon was recovered along the 1700 block of Gowrie Avenue in the Lafayette-Winona section of Norfolk. Testing came back positive for rabies.

Then on July 30, Portsmouth Animal Control was called to a home in the 400 block of Broad Street for a raccoon that was found dead in the yard. A day later, test results also came back positive.

Two dogs that might have been exposed to this raccoon are being properly managed by Portsmouth Animal Control and the Environmental Health Team of the Portsmouth Health Department.

The rabies virus is deadly and residents are reminded to keep their pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Officials suggest to reduce the risk of rabies exposure, pet owners should: