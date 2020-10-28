Real life 'baby shark': Roanoke Island aquarium welcomes sandbar shark pup

This little female was born in the Graveyard of the Atlantic gallery, and she created quite a stir, since scientists rarely get to see newborn sharks.

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — On October 16, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island welcomed a wriggling, 2-lb addition to their collection - a baby sandbar shark.

The unnamed elasmobranch isn't available for the public to view, quite yet.

In a release from the facility, Husbandry Curator Elizabeth Huber said experts are watching the baby shark closely, because "there are many developmental milestones to go before we can be confident that it is thriving."

She was actually one of two shark pups born in the exhibit, but her sister did not survive more than a day. Husbandry experts aren't sure yet what caused the pup to die, but they're running some tests to see if they can figure it out.

"Though there aren’t firm numbers in cases like these, the survivability rate of shark pups in the natural world are low," wrote a spokesperson. "Biologically, sharks have multiple offspring to increase the chances of surviving the challenges of early life."

Right now, the surviving pup is in a holding tank in the aquarium, where she's safe from larger predators and aquarium staff is offering her a buffet of new foods to try.

Huber said sandbar shark pups don't need to eat in their first two weeks, but they're hoping she finds a food she likes before her yolk-sac nutrients run out.

This baby is an exact miniature of other members of her species. The release said like most sharks, this 12-day-old fish has the same bodily proportions as adults; she's just much, much smaller.

Aquarists are standing by, to make sure she grows normally.